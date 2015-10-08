Yes confirm full Euro tour

Yes have issued their complete list of 2016 European tour dates.

They’ll continue on the road with Billy Sherwood in place of Chris Squire, who died earlier this year.

The shows will feature full performances of the band’s Fragile and Drama albums, and follow a successful US tour alongside Toto.

Guitarist Steve Howe says: “This is the first time we’ll be performing Drama in its entirety – and most of the songs haven’t been performed in 30 years.”

He adds: “It’s hard to imagine the future without Chris. He will always be in our thoughts and minds. He was a one-off, larger-than-life human being who brought a serious amount to everything he was part of.”

European tour

Apr 27: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, UK

Apr 29: Newcastle City Hall, UK

Apr 30: Manchester Apollo, UK

May 02: Liverpool Philharmonic, UK

May 03: Sheffield City Hall, UK

May 04: Bristol Colston Hall, UK

May 06: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

May 07: Brighton Centre, UK

May 09: Oxford New Theatre, UK

May 10: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

May 13: Paris Olympia, France

May 14: Brussels, AB Belgium

May 15: Utrecht Tivolivredenburg, Netherlands

May 17: Hamburg Mehr Theater, Germany

May 19: Frankfurt Alte Oper, Germany

May 20: Leipzig Haus Avensee, Germany

May 21: Berlin Admiralspalast, Germany

May 23: Bonn Beethovenhalle, Germany

May 24: Stuttgart Hegelsaal, Germany

May 25: Munich Cirkus Krone, Germany

May 27: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland

May 28: Milan Teatro Nazionale, Italy

May 29: Padova Gran Teatro Geox, Italy

May 31: Florence Dbihall, Italy

Jun 01: Rome Teatro Olimpico, Italy

