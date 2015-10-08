Yes confirm full Euro tour

Yes have issued their complete list of 2016 European tour dates.
They’ll continue on the road with Billy Sherwood in place of Chris Squire, who died earlier this year.
The shows will feature full performances of the band’s Fragile and Drama albums, and follow a successful US tour alongside Toto.
Guitarist Steve Howe says: “This is the first time we’ll be performing Drama in its entirety – and most of the songs haven’t been performed in 30 years.”
He adds: “It’s hard to imagine the future without Chris. He will always be in our thoughts and minds. He was a one-off, larger-than-life human being who brought a serious amount to everything he was part of.”
UK tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster.
European tour
Apr 27: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, UK
Apr 29: Newcastle City Hall, UK
Apr 30: Manchester Apollo, UK
May 02: Liverpool Philharmonic, UK
May 03: Sheffield City Hall, UK
May 04: Bristol Colston Hall, UK
May 06: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK
May 07: Brighton Centre, UK
May 09: Oxford New Theatre, UK
May 10: London Royal Albert Hall, UK
May 13: Paris Olympia, France
May 14: Brussels, AB Belgium
May 15: Utrecht Tivolivredenburg, Netherlands
May 17: Hamburg Mehr Theater, Germany
May 19: Frankfurt Alte Oper, Germany
May 20: Leipzig Haus Avensee, Germany
May 21: Berlin Admiralspalast, Germany
May 23: Bonn Beethovenhalle, Germany
May 24: Stuttgart Hegelsaal, Germany
May 25: Munich Cirkus Krone, Germany
May 27: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland
May 28: Milan Teatro Nazionale, Italy
May 29: Padova Gran Teatro Geox, Italy
May 31: Florence Dbihall, Italy
Jun 01: Rome Teatro Olimpico, Italy