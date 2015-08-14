Moon Safari in angry split with drummer Tobias

Moon Safari have confirmed they split acrimoniously with co-founding drummer Tobias Lundgren in April.

And both parties have said the other should have been “more grown-up” about the situation.

The Swedish outfit say: “Everyone wishes this process would have been easier, more grown up and more to the point, but breakups are seldom without complications.

“This is sad for us in many ways. But regardless of the last couple of months’ negativity, we sincerely treasure the memories of the musical journey we’ve taken together.

“It’s often times great to be in a band, but sometimes, like now, it’s hard. We all try our best, but the will to push forward in dreamland creates a lot of tension in contrast to the natural pull of real life, and things break. They did for us anyway.”

Lundgren says separately: “There are a lot of things I could say, but I’ll just state that I wish the other members, who I played with for 12 years and considered my friends, would’ve handled this in a far more grown-up and dignified manner.

“I don’t know where I’ll go from here musically. Maybe this is the end of the road for my drumming. But if anyone wants me involved in projects, bands or other cool stuff I’m all ears.”

Moon Safari wish Lundgren well and say that, while they haven’t secured a replacement, none of the band’s upcoming commitments will be cancelled.

They released fourth studio album Himlabacken Vol 1 in 2013, followed by Live In Mexico last year.