Monster Magnet revisit Mastermind

Monster Magnet have announced plans to release Cobras And Fire (The Mastermind Redux) – a reimagining of their 2010 album Mastermind on October 2.

It follows last year’s overhaul of 2013’s Last Patrol titled Milking The Stars. And frontman Dave Wyndorf says like their previous offering, Cobras And Fire (The Mastermind Redux) will be a complete departure from the original material.

He says (via Henne Music): “I wanted to present these songs in a much stranger and dirtier atmosphere. I’d call it a deranged fusion of garage-psych, fuzz punk and movie soundtrack music.

“It’s almost completely re-recorded and, as in Milking The Stars, I’ve added organ, piano, sitars and more to flesh out a completely new sound for these tunes.”

He says they’ve recorded a Hawkwind/Pink Fairies-inspired cover of The Temptations’ Ball Of Confusion with background vocals by the band’s co-founder Tim Cronin, and adds: “There’s an eight-minute, tripped out sonic adventure entitled I Live Behind The Paradise Machine especially created by mixer extraordinaire Evil Joe Barresi.”

The track takes elements from several Monster Magnet songs and has been transformed into a new, stand alone composition.

Cobras And Fire (The Mastermind Redux) tracklist