Monster Magnet: Milking The Stars

Dave Wyndorf turns up the warp factor on Last Patrol

Monster Magnet’s previous studio album, Last Patrol, saw the rock veterans dust off their vintage gear and churn out a big-riffing, nine-track, garage-rocking space jam.

With Milking The Stars, frontman Dave Wyndorf has done more than self-servingly rehash a perfectly good album. He’s taken the essence of Last Patrol, added creepy organs and Mellotrones, dosed it with enough acid to bring peace to the Middle East and served up a hearty slab of eclectic psychedelia that seamlessly blurs the line between the stoned rock of 1968 and 2014. The end result is awe-inspiring, transporting you to an alternative reality where Jim Morrison lived, listened to Soundgarden and liked what he heard. The Last Patrol was a damned good record. Milking The Stars is a great record. This album redefines the meaning of ‘remix’, genuinely bringing something new to the table. New Jersey’s space rockers are once more pushing the boundaries.

