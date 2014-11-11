Monster Magnet: Milking The Stars

Monster Magnet’s previous studio album, Last Patrol, saw the rock veterans dust off their vintage gear and churn out a big-riffing, nine-track, garage-rocking space jam.

With Milking The Stars, frontman Dave Wyndorf has done more than self-servingly rehash a perfectly good album. He’s taken the essence of Last Patrol, added creepy organs and Mellotrones, dosed it with enough acid to bring peace to the Middle East and served up a hearty slab of eclectic psychedelia that seamlessly blurs the line between the stoned rock of 1968 and 2014. The end result is awe-inspiring, transporting you to an alternative reality where Jim Morrison lived, listened to Soundgarden and liked what he heard. The Last Patrol was a damned good record. Milking The Stars is a great record. This album redefines the meaning of ‘remix’, genuinely bringing something new to the table. New Jersey’s space rockers are once more pushing the boundaries.

Via Napalm