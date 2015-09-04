Monster Magnet launch Watch Me Fade video

Monster Magnet have released a video for Watch Me Fade, taken from the band’s Cobras and Fire (The Mastermind Redux) set.

The new album is a completely rearranged version of 2010’s Mastermind album, and the follows last year’s similar reworking Milking the Stars: A Re-Imagining Of Last Patrol.

“With Cobras And Fire I wanted to present these songs in a much stranger and dirtier atmosphere,” says frontman Dave Wyndorf. “Less “classic rock” and more… well, I’d guess I’d call it a deranged fusion of garage-psych, fuzz punk and movie soundtrack music.

”Watch Me Fade features one of my favourite musical combinations: heavy, old school organ and fuzz guitar. When I hear that sound I want to sing like some mad preacher. The lyrics started out as a love song but wound up being a paranoid rant about living in the 21st century. I’m sure somebody out there can relate.

“And…it’s only three minutes and six seconds, which has to be some kind of record for Monster Magnet. Rock on!”

Cobras and Fire (The Mastermind Redux) is released October 9 on Napalm Records.