MONO release short film for brand new single Riptide

Japanese instrumental post-rockers MONO have released a short film for their brand new single Riptide, which you can watch in full below.

The song is taken from the band's upcoming album Pilgrimage Of The Soul which will be released through Pelagic Records on September 17.

Recorded and mixed during the height of the COVID- 19 pandemic in the summer of 2020, with one of the band's longtime partners, Steve Albini, Pilgrimage Of The Soul is aptly named as it not only represents the peaks and valleys where MONO are now as they enter their third decade, but also charts their long, steady journey.

Continuing the subtle but profound creative progression in the MONO canon that began with 2019's Nowhere Now Here, Pilgrimage Of The Soul is described as "the most dynamic MONO album to date. But where MONO’s foundation was built on the well-established interplay of whisper quiet and devastatingly loud, Pilgrimage of the Soul crafts its magic with mesmerising new electronic instrumentation and textures, and – perhaps most notably – faster tempos that are clearly influenced by disco and techno. It all galvanizes as the most unexpected MONO album to date – replete with surprises and as awash in splendour as anything this band has ever done."

MONO began in Japan at the end of the 20th Century as a young band equally inspired by the pioneers of moody experimental rock (My Bloody Valentine, Mogwai) and iconic composers (Beethoven, Morricone) who came before them. They have evolved into one of the most inspiring and influential experimental rock bands in their own right.

(Image credit: Pelagic Records)

MONO: Pilgrimage Of The Soul

1. Riptide

2. Imperfect Things

3. Heaven in a Wild Flower

4. To See a World

5. Innocence

6. The Auguries

7. Hold Infinity in the Palm of Your Hand

8. And Eternity in an Hour