Mono issue Death In Reverse

Mono have issued a stream of their track Death In Reverse.

It features on their upcoming split EP with The Ocean entitled Transcendental, out on October 23 via Pelagic Records.

Mono guitarist Takaakira ‘Taka’ Goto previously reported that Death In Reverse would serve as a preview for their ninth album – expected to be released in early 2016.

He said: “The theme of this track is life and death and regeneration. Even when our bodies decay and decompose, our souls will prevail unchanged.

“Our bodies will act as seeds for the next generation, while our souls will journey together into our new eternal life.”

The EP has been planned to coincide with Mono and The Ocean’s joint tour, which also features Solstafir.

The Ocean previously issued a stream of their contribution, The Quiet Observer. Transcendental is available for pre-order.