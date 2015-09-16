Mono, The Ocean announce split album

Mono and The Ocean have announced they’ll release a split album entitled Transcendental in October.
It’ll feature one track from each band – and it’s being launched via Pelagic Records to mark their upcoming tour together, also featuring Solstafir.
Mono guitarist Takaakira ‘Taka’ Goto says their contribution entitled Death In Reverse will serve as a preview for their ninth album which is expected to be released in early 2016.
He adds: “The theme of this track is life and death and regeneration. Even when our bodies decay and decompose, our souls will prevail unchanged.
“Our bodies will act as seeds for the next generation, while our souls will journey together into our new eternal life.
The Ocean have recored The Quiet Observer for the release, said to be based on Gaspard Noe’s movie Enter The Void.
The band say: “It’s the story of a drug dealer getting shot while tripping and entering what is referred to as the ‘intermediate state’ according to the Tibetan Book Of The Dead.
“It describes a state immediately after a person’s death when the intellect of the dead person must face its own illusions in the form of peaceful and wrathful deities in a protracted psychedelic experience.”
Transcendental will be released in the UK on October 26 and the rest of the world on October 23 and is available to pre-order.
Tracklist
- Death In Reverse – Mono
- The Quiet Observer – The Ocean Collective
Tour dates
Oct 10: Aarhus Voxhall, Denmark
Oct 13: Oslo Vulkan, Norway
Oct 14: Stockholm Debaser Medis, Sweden
Oct 18: St Petersburg Zal Ozhidaniya, Russia
Oct 19: Moscow Volta, Russia
Oct 21: Vilnius New York, Lithuania
Oct 22: Warsaw Proxima, Poland
Oct 23: Berlin Heimathafen, Germany
Oct 24: Leeuwarden Neushoorn, Netherlands
Oct 26: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
Oct 27: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Oct 28: Munich Backstage, Germany
Oct 29: Bologna Locomotic, Italy
Oct 30: Mezzago Bloom, Italy
Oct 31: Lyon Villeurbanne, France
Nov 02: Toulouse Metronum, France
Nov 03: Lausanne Les Docks. Switzerland
Nov 04: Zurich Harterei, Switzerland
Nov 05: Paris Le Trabendo, France
Nov 06: London Electric Ballroom, UK
Nov 07: Leeds Damnation Festival, UK