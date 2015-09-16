Mono, The Ocean announce split album

Mono and The Ocean have announced they’ll release a split album entitled Transcendental in October.

It’ll feature one track from each band – and it’s being launched via Pelagic Records to mark their upcoming tour together, also featuring Solstafir.

Mono guitarist Takaakira ‘Taka’ Goto says their contribution entitled Death In Reverse will serve as a preview for their ninth album which is expected to be released in early 2016.

He adds: “The theme of this track is life and death and regeneration. Even when our bodies decay and decompose, our souls will prevail unchanged.

“Our bodies will act as seeds for the next generation, while our souls will journey together into our new eternal life.

The Ocean have recored The Quiet Observer for the release, said to be based on Gaspard Noe’s movie Enter The Void.

The band say: “It’s the story of a drug dealer getting shot while tripping and entering what is referred to as the ‘intermediate state’ according to the Tibetan Book Of The Dead.

“It describes a state immediately after a person’s death when the intellect of the dead person must face its own illusions in the form of peaceful and wrathful deities in a protracted psychedelic experience.”

Transcendental will be released in the UK on October 26 and the rest of the world on October 23 and is available to pre-order.

Tracklist

Death In Reverse – Mono The Quiet Observer – The Ocean Collective

Oct 10: Aarhus Voxhall, Denmark

Oct 13: Oslo Vulkan, Norway

Oct 14: Stockholm Debaser Medis, Sweden

Oct 18: St Petersburg Zal Ozhidaniya, Russia

Oct 19: Moscow Volta, Russia

Oct 21: Vilnius New York, Lithuania

Oct 22: Warsaw Proxima, Poland

Oct 23: Berlin Heimathafen, Germany

Oct 24: Leeuwarden Neushoorn, Netherlands

Oct 26: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Oct 27: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Oct 28: Munich Backstage, Germany

Oct 29: Bologna Locomotic, Italy

Oct 30: Mezzago Bloom, Italy

Oct 31: Lyon Villeurbanne, France

Nov 02: Toulouse Metronum, France

Nov 03: Lausanne Les Docks. Switzerland

Nov 04: Zurich Harterei, Switzerland

Nov 05: Paris Le Trabendo, France

Nov 06: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Nov 07: Leeds Damnation Festival, UK