The Ocean stream The Quiet Observer

The Ocean have premiered their 13-minute track The Quiet Observer via Prog.

It appears on Transcendental, an EP that also contains Death In Reverse by colleagues Mono, due on October 26 via Pelagic Records.

The Ocean say: “The Quiet Observer is our first track with Paul Seide and Damian Murdoch, who have both been with us for almost two years now. It represents where we stand as a band.

“The song was inspired by what’s referred to as the ‘intermediate state’ according to the Bardo Thodol, the Tibetan Book Of The Dead.

“It’s the state immediately after a person’s death, when the intellect is challenged to face its own illusions, in the form of peaceful and wrathful deities. Only if it manages to expose these horrifying guises as products of its own imagination, can it escape the eternal cycle of rebirth.

“Musically and lyrically, this song is a quite heavy psychedelic experience.”

The EP is being released to coincide with The Ocean and Mono’s joint European tour, also featuring Solstafir. It gets under way this weekend in Denmark.