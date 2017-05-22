Moments premiere video for House Of Habits

Beligan melodic hardcore crew Moments are premiering their new video for House Of Habits exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Taken from the band’s upcoming Outlast EP (released May 26), Moments channel the intensity and aggression of Stick To Your Guns and Parkway Drive, the video depicts a man trying to break the boring monotony of daily life.

“When growing older, the majority of humans get caught up in their everyday routines,” vocalist Dries Monsieurs tells Metal Hammer. “House Of Habits is about the daily grind people are dealing with. In most cases, this phenomenon will take away the joy of life. Breaking the cycle will freshen up the mind and provide a sort of relief.”

Moments’ new EP Outlast is released May 26.

Higher Power: Hardcore without boundaries

Why Turnstile refuse to follow the rules of hardcore