Mogwai announce UK November tour

Mogwai have announced a short run of UK dates for later this year.

The band will play five shows in England and Wales at the end of November with support from special guests The Twilight Sad.

Tickets for the shows will go on general sale at 10am on Friday (July 20) while pre-sale details will be sent out to people who register on Mogwai’s website by midnight tonight (Tuesday).

The Brighton pre-sale will be through Resident Brighton, with fans asked to register on their website.

Mogwai are currently on tour across Europe and recently announced that they would release the official soundtrack to upcoming sci-fi film KIN on August 31.

It’s the first time the Scottish outfit have recorded a soundtrack to a feature film, following their scores for documentaries including Zidane: A 21st Century Portrait and Atomic.

The band’s Stuart Braithwaite said: “We were really excited to be asked to record the original score for Jonathan and Josh Baker’s debut movie KIN.

“It was amazing to do a project that was so different to anything we’ve done before and see how our music fits in a totally different environment to how it’s been used before.

“The music in the film is some of my favourite Mogwai has ever made and we can’t wait for people to hear it.”

Last week, The Twilight Sad released their new single I/m Not Here [Missing Face] and announced live shows across North America, Europe and the UK.

Mogwai 2018 UK tour with The Twilight Sad

Nov 22: Liverpool Eventim Olympia

Nov 23: Birmingham The Mill

Nov 24: Leeds O2 Academy

Nov 25: Brighton Dome

Nov 26: Cardiff St David’s Hall