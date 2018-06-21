Mogwai to release soundtrack to sci-fi movie KIN

Mogwai have announced that they’ll release the official soundtrack to upcoming sci-fi film KIN.

KIN: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will launch on CD, vinyl and via digital platforms on August 31 via Rock Action.

It’s the first time the Scottish outfit have recorded a soundtrack to a feature film, following their scores for documentaries including Zidane: A 21st Century Portrait and Atomic.

Mogwai also provided the soundtrack for French TV series Les Revenants.

The band’s Stuart Braithwaite says: “We were really excited to be asked to record the original score for Jonathan and Josh Baker’s debut movie KIN.

“It was amazing to do a project that was so different to anything we’ve done before and see how our music fits in a totally different environment to how it’s been used before.

“The music in the film is some of my favourite Mogwai has ever made and we can’t wait for people to hear it.”

To mark the album announcement, Mogwai have released an audio stream of We’re Not Done (End Title), which follows the track Donuts, which was unveiled earlier this year. Listen to both tracks below.

The film, starring James Franco, Jack Reynor and Myles Truitt, is described as “a pulse-pounding crime thriller with a sci-fi twist” and follows and ex-con and his adopted teenage brother who are forced to go on the run from a criminal and a gang of otherworldly soldiers.

KIN is expected to hit cinemas later this year.

Mogwai will play at the Robert Smith-curated Meltdown festival in London tonight (June 21) and will then head out on the road across Europe.

Mogwai 2018 tour dates

Jun 21: London Royal Festival Hall, UK

Jun 23: Duisburg Traumzeit Festival, Germany

Jul 07: Roskilde Festival, Denmark

Jul 08: Dresden Alter Schlachthof, Germany

Jul 09: Sesto Al Reghena Sexto N’Plugged, Italy

Jul 10: Rome Cavea, Italy

Jul 11: Pavia Castello Visconteo, Italy

Jul 13: Dour Festival, Belgium

Jul 14: Southwold Latitude Festival, UK

Jul 15: Brugge Cactus Festival, Belgium

Jul 20: Carhaix Les Vieilles Charrues Festival, France

Jul 27: Sibiu Artmania Festival, Romania

Aug 03: Waterford All Together Now Festival, Ireland

Aug 18: Trondheim Pstereo, Norway

Aug 22: Edinburgh EIF-Leith Theatre, UK

Aug 23: Edinburgh EIF-Leith Theatre, UK