Modern Baseball release Rock Bottom video

Modern Baseball have released a video for their track Rock Bottom.

Last month, they took time out from touring and cancelled their appearance at the Reading and Leeds festivals so vocalist and guitarist Brendan Lukens could focus on addressing his mental health issues.

He said: “I’ve spent most of my life struggling with anxiety and depression, and after the last few months it’s evident that it’s time to put everything else aside to focus on making steps towards positive mental health.

“Thank you to everyone who has been so understanding through all of this – the continuous support Modern Baseball and myself have received since 2011 is so amazing.”

The band were also forced to cancel their Australian dates with Iron Chic although they’ll tour North America in October alongside Pup, Jeff Rosenstock and Tiny Moving Parts.

Oct 27: Baltimore Ottobar, MD

Oct 28: Virginia Beach Shakas, VA

Oct 29: Greensboro Greene Street, NC

Nov 03: Tampa The Orpheum, FL

Nov 04: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Nov 05: Birmingham Saturn, AL

Nov 07: Houston Walters, TX

Nov 08: San Antonio Paper Tiger, TX

Nov 09: Dallas Trees, TX

Nov 12: Tucson 191 Toole, AZ

Nov 13: Anaheim House Of Blues, CA

Nov 14: San Diego Quartyard, CA

Nov 15: Oakland Metro, CA

Nov 17: Portland The Alhambra Theatre, OR

Nov 18: Seattle Neumos, WA

Nov 20: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Nov 21: Denver Marquis Theater, CO

Nov 22: Omaha The Waiting Room, NE

Nov 24: St Louis The Firebird, MO

Nov 25: Iowa City Gabe’s, IA

Nov 27: Burnsville The Garage, MN

Nov 28: Indianapolis Deluxe At Old National Centre, IN

Nov 29: Palatine Durty Nellies, IL

Dec 01: Columbus Skully’s Music Diner, OH

Dec 02: Detroit St Andrews Hall, MI

Dec 03: Toronto Opera House Concert Venue, ON

Dec 04: Ottawa Ritual, QC

Dec 05: Montreal Les Foufounes Electriques, QC

Dec 06: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Dec 08: Pawtucket The Met, RI

Dec 09: New Haven Toad’s Place, CT

Dec 10: Amityville Revolution Bar & Music Hall, NY

Dec 11: New York Webster Hall, NY

Dec 12: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA