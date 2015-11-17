Miss May I issue Turn Back The Time video

Miss May I have released a video for their track Turn Back The Time.

It features on the US outfit’s fifth album entitled Deathless, which was released in August through Rise Records.

Frontman Levi Benton said of the album: “It’s about how the last two years have tested us on many levels, and how we’ve come through it all stronger and better. That’s where the title comes from – we are deathless.”

Miss May I are currently on tour across the US.

Nov 17: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Nov 18: Pittsburgh Altar Bar, PA

Nov 19: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

Nov 20: Cincinnati Bogart’s, OH

Nov 21: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Nov 22: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Nov 23: Lake Buena Vista House Of Blues, FL

Nov 24: Atlanta The Tabernacle, GA

Nov 25: New Orleans House Of Blues, LA

Nov 27: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Nov 28: San Antonio Aztec Theatre, TX

Nov 29: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

Nov 30: Tulsa Cain’s Ballroom, OK

Dec 01: Denver The Fillmore, CO

Dec 02: Salt lake City In The Venue, UT

Dec 03: Mesa Nile Theater, AZ

Dec 04: Tucson Club XS, AZ

Dec 05: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Dec 06: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Miss May I on the year from hell