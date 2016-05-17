Misfits shows may lead to further plans

Glenn Danzig says it’s possible that Misfits could continue working together after their upcoming shows.

Last week it was confirmed that the band’s classic lineup of frontman Danzig, bassist Jerry Only and guitarist Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein would reunited for two Riot Fest events in Denver and Chicago in September.

The reunion plans came after Danzig and Only attended a meeting originally set up to avert further legal wrangles between the pair.

Danzig tells Rolling Stone: “It is going to happen for at least two shows. We’ll see how it goes. It may lead to some other work, but who knows how it’s going to turn out? I mean, I don’t think it’s going to be a disaster – I think it’s going to be incredible.”

Only previously revealed that he’d asked Danzig to pick the setlist – and the singer says there will be a few surprises thrown in – along with a “cool” stage set.

He continues: “There are gonna be songs people know we’re gonna do, but there’s some stuff we’ve been talking about that people would never guess. I just want you to be surprised. I think it’s better that way, especially in this whole internet age. I hate that shit.

“Back in the day, we had to work with a shoestring budget. We had a screen and we’d show movie trailers, then we’d rip through it and started playing. Now we have a little money to play with to do a cool stage set.

“I’m just going to do what I normally do, which is to go out there and try and have a great time and make sure everybody has a fantastic fucking time. I want them to be so blown away they don’t know what the fuck just hit them.”

Danzig won’t comment on who will be behind the kit at the shows, but reports that when announced, it’ll make people sit up and take notice. “It will blow your mind when I tell you,” he says. “It’s pretty crazy – he’s one of my favourite drummers and I’ve known him for a while.”

Further artists will be announced for the two festivals in due course, while tickets for the events are available from the Riot Fest website.

Jerry Only: Misfits reunion hedges on Danzig's attitude