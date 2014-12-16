Jerry Only: Misfits reunion hedges on Danzig's attitude

Misfits mainman Jerry Only says he would consider a reunion with Glenn Danzig if the singer promised to leave “his shit at home.”

Only’s brother and former Misfits bandmate Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein said this month that he would welcome a reunion of the classic Misfits line-up and added that he was surprised it hadn’t happened yet.

Any reconciliation between Danzig and Only looked dead in the water earlier this year when Danzig launched a legal action claiming Only cut him out of profits from the band’s merchandise.

But Only now says all hope is not lost, as long as Danzig vows not to bring “the dark stuff to the table.”

Only tells Loudwire: “The thing is, I have an obligation to our fans. A lot of our fans are young and the thing is, we’re a very positive organisation.

“If we bring Glenn back in and he’s going to bring that dark, that real black stuff to the table, I don’t want that. All the money in the world ain’t gonna make me sell out my fans.

“What I feel is that, I’d rather be where I am and be happy and be a positive influence than to be the richest man in the world and miserable and be a scumbag to the kids that follow us. I’m not doing that. I told Doyle that.

“I told him, ‘Hey look, if Glenn wants to come be a team player and leave that shit at home, we’re good.’ That’s the name of the game.”

Only went on to admit that he was always impressed with Danzig’s work ethic, saying the singer has “got game.” The classic lineup has not performed together since Danzig left the band in 1983.