Code Orange are on hiatus: “It’s on the shelf for a good reason, for many reasons”

Code Orange are on hiatus.

The Pittsburgh metalcore band’s vocalist Jami Morgan confirms that they don’t have any future plans during a new interview with YouTuber Nik Nocturnal.

He cites several reasons for the break, but only specifies one, revealing that guitarist Dominic Landolina suffered from a genetic condition that affected his playing.

Morgan says (via The PRP): “Code Orange is on the shelf, and I think it’s there for a good reason, for many reasons. I think you can put two, two and four together, and you’ll probably come to the answer.”

Regarding Landolina’s health issues, he continues: “One [circumstance] that I am happy to speak about is my guitar player, Dominic – he’s one of my best friends in the world – was dealing with a really hard genetic condition that really started damaging his hand, and his neck, and his foot, and that was the primary cause for us to have to cancel our first tour on the record [new album The Above].”

He adds: “His fingers were this big, I was really scared for him. He was having a really hard time. He’s got it under control now, for sure, which is amazing.”

Morgan goes on to call The Above, which came out in 2023 via Blue Grape Music, a “death record” that left him “artistically fulfilled”. He later says that he felt things within the band weren’t “happening the right way”, as did other members.

“And you know, we said, ‘Fuck that. That’s not how we operate,’” he continues. “We’re not gonna fight against the current here. I’m gonna die like a warrior on my shield, not like a fucking bitch, you know, screaming and crying and kicking and moaning. So it wasn’t that glorious.”

He states his hopes that Code Orange’s work will continue to “accrue love” despite their inactivity: “There was so much art and love put into the band, dude, and so much thought. And I think that over time, hopefully that’ll accrue, and maybe, like, maybe the trends and stuff will come around and swing to it.”

Code Orange’s last show was a troubled set on the main stage at Download festival in June 2024. Their performance was delayed and shortened due to the site opening late that day, as the festival needed to take extra safety precautions following adverse weather.

Members of Code Orange continue to be active individually. Morgan and guitarist/keyboardist/programmer Eric “Shade” Balderose have an electronic project called Nowhere2run, who released their debut EP Slivering The Senses in October.

Meanwhile, Meyers is the guitarist for Marilyn Manson’s reactivated solo band, despite multiple misconduct allegations against the Antichrist Superstar (he denies any wrongdoing). She also has a solo career and has played at concerts by her partner, ex-Dillinger Escape Plan vocalist Greg Puciato.

Watch the full interview with Morgan below: