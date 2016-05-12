Classic Misfits lineup reunite for Riot Fest

The classic Misfits lineup of Glenn Danzig, Jerry Only and Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein are to reunite for this year’s Riot Fest events in Denver and Chicago.

While Danzig and von Frankenstein have shared the stage in recent years, it’ll be the first time the trio have played together since 1983 – and the announcement comes almost two years after Danzig saw his legal bid against Only over merchandise profits thrown out of court.

In the months following the court case, von Frankenstein said he would welcome a reunion of the classic Misfits lineup, while Only said a reconciliation could only take place if Danzig vowed not to bring “the dark stuff to the table.”

Now they’ll headline Riot Fest & Rodeo, Denver, on September 2-4, and Riot Fest & Carnival, Chicago, on September 16-18 under The Original Misfits banner.

Further artists will be announced for the two festivals in due course, while tickets for the events are available from the Riot Fest website.

