Miranda Sex Garden announce first overseas dates for 24 years

Reformed darkwave sextet Miranda Sex Garden have announced a run of live dates for May which include the bands first overseas shows since 2000.

At the same time the band have shared a video for their brand new single Velveteen, which you can watch below.

"This two track EP straddles a quarter of a century of recordings, featuring the guitars of the late Ben Golomstock," the band state. "The video, featuring Shibari artist Conor Aphilia, explores the song’s lyrical theme of submission, as Katharine Blake serenades her mysterious lover Velventine."

The band now feature Gong/The Utopia Strong musician Kavus Torabi and are helmed by by the Mediaeval Baebes' Katherine Blake, along with Trevor Sharpe (Minty, The Servant) on drums, Teresa Casella (Mediaeval Baebes) on bass, Justine Armatage on keyboards and performer Bev Lee Harling.

You can view the full list of gigs below.

May 7: UK London The Garage

May 11: SPA Madrid DarkMAD

May 13: FRA L’international

May 15: GER Karlsruhe KOHI Kulturraum

May 17: GER Leipzig Wave Gotik Treffen

May 19: NED Heerlen Repost

May 20: BEL Bursels Botanique

May 21: UK Bristol The Exchange

May 22: UK Hebden Bridge Trades Club

May 23: UK Birmingham Castle and Falcon