Miranda Sex Garden announce first overseas dates for 24 years

By Jerry Ewing
published

Newly reformed darkwave outfit Miranda Sex Garden will tour Europe and the UK throughout May

(Image credit: Press)

Reformed darkwave sextet Miranda Sex Garden have announced a run of live dates for May which include the bands first overseas shows since 2000.

At the same time the band have shared a video for their brand new single Velveteen, which you can watch below.

"This two track EP straddles a quarter of a century of recordings, featuring the guitars of the late Ben Golomstock," the band state. "The video, featuring Shibari artist Conor Aphilia, explores the song’s lyrical theme of submission, as Katharine Blake serenades her mysterious lover Velventine."

The band now feature Gong/The Utopia Strong musician Kavus Torabi and are helmed by by the Mediaeval Baebes' Katherine Blake, along with Trevor Sharpe (Minty, The Servant) on drums, Teresa Casella (Mediaeval Baebes) on bass, Justine Armatage on keyboards and performer Bev Lee Harling.

You can view the full list of gigs below.

(Image credit: Press)

Miranda Sex Garden May tour dates

May 7: UK London The Garage
May 11: SPA Madrid DarkMAD
May 13: FRA  L’international
May 15: GER Karlsruhe KOHI Kulturraum
May 17: GER Leipzig Wave Gotik Treffen
May 19: NED Heerlen Repost
May 20: BEL Bursels Botanique
May 21: UK Bristol The Exchange
May 22: UK Hebden Bridge Trades Club
May 23: UK Birmingham Castle and Falcon

