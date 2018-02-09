Al Jourgensen talks AmeriKKKant motivation

Al Jourgensen has given an interview explaining the motivation behind Ministry’s upcoming album AmeriKKKant.

It’s set to arrive on March 9 via Nuclear Blast, with the frontman previously saying that while the record was partially a reaction to the election of US president Donald Trump, there were other forces at work.

But in a new video, he’s given further details behind recording the follow-up to 2013’s From Beer To Eternity – and he reveals he’s trying to explain how a president can be elected when more than half of the population didn’t vote for them.

He says: “I set about a journey to explain that when one in three people decide something, it becomes the head of a democratic society.

“It doesn’t make sense. I wanted to try and explain why. It was almost like a mea culpa – or something to my European friends, like, ‘Look, we’re really sorry, but this is why it happened and now we’ve got to work to make sure it doesn’t happen again.’”

Earlier this month, Ministry released a lyric video for their track Wargasm, featuring a guest appearance from Fear Factory’s Burton C Bell.

AmeriKKKant is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Ministry AmeriKKKant tracklist

I Know Words Twilight Zone Victims Of A Clown TV5/4Chan We’re Tired Of It Wargasm Antifa Game Over AmeriKKKa

