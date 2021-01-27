Anderson Rabin Wakeman open new online store

ARW, the group Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman formed in 2016, have announced they've opened an official online store. Fans can now get a variety of merchandise including t-shirts, hoodies, facemasks, mugs and more.

"I am really pleased that ARW has now got an official online webshop," says Rick Wakeman. "Fans were paying over $100 dollars for a second-hand shirt and can now buy our official merchandise at a sensible price."

There's been little activity on the ARW front since they concluded their last tour at the Rose Music Centre in Ohio in 2018. Jon Anderson said the group had gone on indefinite hiatus in March 2019 and has recently said he's open to a reuniting with Yes. He released a new solo album, 1000 Hands in 2019.

Rick Wakeman released his acclaimed new solo album, The Red Planet, last year, and currently launched his own online TV show Rick's Plaice, while Trevor Rabin has been working on a new solo album, his first to feature vocals since 1989's Can't Look Away.

Some proposed new music for a potential ARW album did surface when Rabin played a new song, Fragile, when he appeared on Steve Jones' Jonesey's Jukebox radio show in 2018. You can listen to Fragile below.

Visit the store.