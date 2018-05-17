Mike & The Mechanics announce 34-date UK tour

Mike & The Mechanics have announced a 34-date UK tour which will take place in early 2019.

Mike Rutherford, Andrew Roachford and Tim Howar will kick off the run of shows at Liverpool's Philharmonic Hall on February 23 and wrap up with a performance at Salisbury’s City Hall on April 9.

A statement about the tour reads: “Following on from their recent sold-out tour in the US, the Looking Back Over My Shoulder Tour in 2019 will include tracks from their highly acclaimed latest album Let Me Fly.

“Also included will be their massive 80s hit single The Living Years, which became a no.1 hit in the US. The single then went on to become a global success.”

Tickets will go on sale from 10am GMT tomorrow (May 18), with the exception of the Eastbourne date, which will go on sale at 10am on Monday, June 4.

Mike & The Mechanics Looking Back Over My Shoulder 2019 UK tour

Feb 23: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Feb 24: Gateshead Sage

Feb 25: Perth Concert Hall

Feb 27: Aberdeen Music Hall

Feb 28: Edinburgh Usher Hall

Mar 01: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Mar 03: Carlisle Sands Centre

Mar 04: Stoke Victoria Halls

Mar 05: Llandudno Venue Cymru

Mar 07: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Mar 08: Leicester DeMontfort Hall

Mar 10: Nottingham Royal Centre

Mar 11: Buxton Opera House

Mar 12: Oxford New Theatre

Mar 14: Guildford G Live

Mar 15: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Mar 16: Sheffield City Hall

Mar 18: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Mar 19: York Barbican

Mar 21: Cardiff St Davids Hall

Mar 22: Bournemouth Pavilion

Mar 23: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Mar 25: Margate Winter Gardens

Mar 26: Reading Hexagon

Mar 27: Brighton Dome

Mar 29: Plymouth Pavilions

Mar 30: Portsmouth Guildhall

Apr 01: London Royal Albert Hall

Apr 02: Watford Colliseum

Apr 03: Basingstoke Anvil

Apr 05: Eastbourne Congress Theatre

Apr 07: Milton Keynes Theatre

Apr 08: Bristol Hippodrome

Arp 09: Salisbury City Hall