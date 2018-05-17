Mike & The Mechanics announce 34-date UK tour

Mike & The Mechanics have announced a 34-date UK tour which will take place in early 2019.
Mike Rutherford, Andrew Roachford and Tim Howar will kick off the run of shows at Liverpool's Philharmonic Hall on February 23 and wrap up with a performance at Salisbury’s City Hall on April 9.
A statement about the tour reads: “Following on from their recent sold-out tour in the US, the Looking Back Over My Shoulder Tour in 2019 will include tracks from their highly acclaimed latest album Let Me Fly.
“Also included will be their massive 80s hit single The Living Years, which became a no.1 hit in the US. The single then went on to become a global success.”
Tickets will go on sale from 10am GMT tomorrow (May 18), with the exception of the Eastbourne date, which will go on sale at 10am on Monday, June 4.
Mike & The Mechanics Looking Back Over My Shoulder 2019 UK tour
Feb 23: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Feb 24: Gateshead Sage
Feb 25: Perth Concert Hall
Feb 27: Aberdeen Music Hall
Feb 28: Edinburgh Usher Hall
Mar 01: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Mar 03: Carlisle Sands Centre
Mar 04: Stoke Victoria Halls
Mar 05: Llandudno Venue Cymru
Mar 07: Cambridge Corn Exchange
Mar 08: Leicester DeMontfort Hall
Mar 10: Nottingham Royal Centre
Mar 11: Buxton Opera House
Mar 12: Oxford New Theatre
Mar 14: Guildford G Live
Mar 15: Birmingham Symphony Hall
Mar 16: Sheffield City Hall
Mar 18: Manchester Bridgewater Hall
Mar 19: York Barbican
Mar 21: Cardiff St Davids Hall
Mar 22: Bournemouth Pavilion
Mar 23: Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Mar 25: Margate Winter Gardens
Mar 26: Reading Hexagon
Mar 27: Brighton Dome
Mar 29: Plymouth Pavilions
Mar 30: Portsmouth Guildhall
Apr 01: London Royal Albert Hall
Apr 02: Watford Colliseum
Apr 03: Basingstoke Anvil
Apr 05: Eastbourne Congress Theatre
Apr 07: Milton Keynes Theatre
Apr 08: Bristol Hippodrome
Arp 09: Salisbury City Hall