Michael Romeo launches trailer for new album War of The Worlds Pt. 1

Michael Romeo - War Of The Worlds Pt. 1 1. Introduction

2. Fear Of The Unknown

3. Black

4. F*cking Robotos

5. Djinn

6. Believe

7. Difference

8. War Machine

9. Oblivion

10. Constellations

Symphony X guitarist Michael Romeo has released the first trailer for his upcoming solo album War of The Worlds Pt. 1.

The record will be released on July 27 via Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group, with Romeo previously revealing the tracks Black and Djinn.

In the new video, Romeo explains his thoughts behind the album, shows him working in the studio, and features snippets of material from the record. Watch it below.

He says: “To me this is my first solo CD. I had been thinking about doing a solo record for a while, but over the past however many years, I’ve been busy with the Symphony X – spending a lot of time writing, recording and touring.

“But last year we took a little break and that gave me the opportunity to do this, to do a solo record.”

Romeo recorded the bulk of the album over an 18-month period at his home studio with vocalist Rick Castellano, bassist John “JD” DeServio and drummer John Macaluso.

War Of The Worlds Pt. 1 is said to pay homage to “film score giants Bernard Hermann and John Williams” and will also features EDM/dubstep elements.