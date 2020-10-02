Methodica stream whole of new album Clockworks

Italian prog metallers Methodica have streamed the whole of their brand new album Clockworks with Prog. You can listen to the entire stream of the new album below.

"Clockworks is the most precious jewel of Methodica's career," says singer Max Piubelli. "The sum of five years of ideas, inspiration, hard work, great and hard moments, concerts, exciting tours all over Europe, all mixed up and glued with our love for music; it's the unquiet beautiful child of a prog rock band cohesive and mature as never before, a journey in ten songs about love, pain, disillusion and hope. Dark and bright at the same time, steel clockworks have never been so intriguing."

Clockworks is Methodica's third album, following on from Searching For Reflections (2009) and The Silence Of Wisdom (2015). Recorded, mixed and produced at Industrial Studio, Verona, and mastered at Systematic Productions Studios, Melbourne, Australia. The album features a guest appearance from Queensryche singer Todd La Torre on A Dystopian Tale.

Get Clockworks.