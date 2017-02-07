Linkin Park issue studio update

Linkin Park have released a studio update video showing them discussing the lyrical meaning behind their new tracks.

The band are working on the follow-up to 2014’s The Hunting Party with frontman Chester Bennington previously saying that the new material was sounding “amazing” and that he hoped it would challenge their fan base.

Now Bennington explains: “There are songs that don’t specifically talk about situations – they talk about a frame of thinking.

“This is shit that’s gone on inside my head, or this is something I’m dealing with. To me it tells a story but it’s also revealing as well in a different way – and that feels honest to me.

“People ask me, ‘You guys are in the studio, right? What’s it like?’ I’m like, ‘Well, we’re just focused on writing really great songs that mean something to people.’”

He continues: “We’re trying to connect with people. We’re trying to make a record that has fucking stellar songs that people want to listen to all the time.”

No release date has been set for the as-yet-untitled album. Addressing the timeline, Mike Shinoda previously reported: “We’re doing our best. If it takes a little extra time to make some great stuff, then that’s what we do.”

Linkin Park have several shows scheduled for later this year across South America and Europe.

May 06: Buenos Aires Maximus Festival, Argentina

May 09: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile

May 11: Lima Estadio Nacional, Peru

May 13: Sao Paulo Maximum Festival, Brazil

Jun 09: Paris Download Festival, France

Jun 11: Prague Aerodrome Festival, Czech republic

Jun 14: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 15: Cracow Impact Festival, Poland

Jun 17: Monza I-Days Milano, Italy

Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 22: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

Jun 23: Scheessel Hurricane Festival, Germany

Jun 27: Sopron Telekom Volt Festival, Hungary

Jun 28: Norrkoping Bravalla Festival, Sweden

Jul 01: Werchter Rock Werchter, Belgium

