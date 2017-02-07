Myles Kennedy solo material is “organic and raw”

Myles Kennedy says he’s been working on two solo albums and that some of the material has an “organic and raw” feel.

The Alter Bridge vocalist also reveals that he and Slash had been working on material before last year’s Guns N’ Roses reunion shows – but admits he’s unsure when it will be released.

Asked about the possibility of a new Slash ft Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators record, he tells The Aquarian: “Well, there was before everything. I don’t remember when we did that, but it was quite a while ago before the Guns reunion.

“There’s definitely stuff that exists. I’m not sure how it’s gonna play out. I’m always thinking about this specific moment, so as far as what I’ve been up to, I’ve been writing a lot. I have a solo record recorded and I’m working on a second solo record.

“So, if the Slash And The Conspirators thing comes up in the near future, there will be time to do that. If it doesn’t happen, then I have various other projects I’m working on as well. We’ll just see how it plays out. In the music business, there obviously are a lot of different factors, but I’m not going anywhere.”

Kennedy revealed in 2015 that he’d been working on solo material but now says he didn’t have time to finish the project. But he reports things are now back on track.

He continues: “Once it was finished last year and mixed, I started writing another one. Just because I feel like songs have a shelf life, so I was curious in my downtime at home between tours, what will happen if I wrote a whole new batch of material. So I’m just doing that and just trying to stay busy. We’ll see which one ends up being released.

“These songs aren’t riff-oriented like Alter Bridge. I wanted to approach them more like a singer-songwriter would and some of my favourite albums have been just a guy and a guitar like Robert Johnson or Chris Whitley.”

Kennedy adds: “I wanted to attempt something like that. The first one I recorded was a bit more produced with layers and guitars, and with this new thing I’m working on, I’m doing my best to keep it very stripped down and organic and raw. So, we’ll see what ends up happening in the end, but you will hear it!”

Alter Bridge are currently on tour in support of 2016 album The Last Hero.

Feb 07: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Feb 09: New York Playstation Theater, NY

Feb 10: Silverspring The Fillmore, MD

Feb 12: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

Feb 14: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Feb 16: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Feb 18: Tempe The Marquee, AZ

Feb 19: Los Angeles Wiltern, CA

Feb 20: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

Feb 22: Seattle Moore Theatre, WA

Apr 01: Auckland Powerstaion, New Zealand

Apr 03: Brisbane Eatons Hill Hotel, Australia

Apr 04: Newtown Enmore Theatre, Australia

Apr 06: Melbourne Festival Hall, Australia

Apr 08: Fremantle Metropolis, Australia

Apr 29: Fort Myers Jetblue Park, FL

May 14: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 19: Preston MAPFRE Stadium, IA

Jun 09-11: Download, UK

Jun 10: Bretigny Sur Orge Base Aerienne 217, France

Jun 14-17: Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 16-18: Graspop, Belgium

Jun 30-Jul01: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain

My Life Story: Alter Bridge's Myles Kennedy