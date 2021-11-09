Metallica’s Black Album in smoke swirl vinyl is a slab of obsidian beauty - and it’s on sale now

It’s hard to believe, but Metallica’s massive ‘Black Album’ is this year celebrating its 30th anniversary. The band marked the milestone by reissuing the record on multiple formats, but if you want something a little bit special, then how about this beautiful Black Smoke Swirl double vinyl Walmart exclusive?

Walmart have reduced the price from $93.68 to $68.88

Speaking to Classic Rock about how Metallica made the Black Album, guitarist Kirk Hammett reflected: “The best parts of that album kind of just wrote themselves. Solos and music and songs felt like they just appeared out of nowhere. It was like the universe handed it to us on a platter. Not like the first four albums.”

As for how he came up with the iconic Enter Sandman riff, Hammett said: “It was three o’clock in the morning, I was sitting in my bedroom. People say: ‘What were you doing up at three o’clock in the morning?’ Well, I was still in tour mode. I was playing my guitar, I had nothing else to do.

“I’d been listening to Soundgarden all day. They were a band that me and James Hetfield loved. I was just trying to capture that feel.”

