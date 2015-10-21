Trujillo details Pastorius movie soundtrack

Metallica’s Robert Trujillo has revealed details of the soundtrack album for his Jaco Pastorius film.

Trujillo is the producer for the documentary Jaco, to be released on November 27 after a successful crowdfunding campaign. The album Jaco: Original Soundtrack will be issued on the same day via Legacy Recordings.

The 16-song collection features three new recordings, including a version of Pastorius classic Come On Come Over by supergroup Mass Mental, featuring Trujillo, Flea, Skindred’s Benji Webbe and Ugly Kid Joe’s Whit Crane.

The soundtrack was produced by Trujillo and Pastorius’ son John. As well as Jaco solo tracks, it includes Weather Report classics and collaborations with Joni Mitchell, Ian Hunter, Herbie Hancock and more.

Pastorius is widely regarded as one of the most influential and talented electric bass players of all time. He died in 1987 at the age of 35 following a fight in a Florida club. Jaco will be available via VOD services, digital download and on DVD/Blu-ray.

Tracklist