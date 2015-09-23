Trujillo's Jaco film gets November release date

The Jaco Pastorius documentary produced by Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo will be released on November 27.

Jaco explores the short life of bass icon Pastorius – widely regarded as one of the most influential and talented electric bass players of all time. He worked with Joni Mitchell and The Weather Report, among others, and released a string of solo albums.

He died in 1987 at the age of 35 following a fight in a Florida club.

Trujillo and his partners at Passion Pictures will team up with Black Friday and Record Store Day organisers for the launch. Jaco will be released via on demand streaming services and digital download on the same day that it is issued on DVD and Blu-ray.

Also issued on the same day will be the Jaco: Original Soundtrack album.

The production was made possible via a successful PledgeMusic campaign, which has already hit 166% of its target – and still has three days left to run.

Trujillo says: “The campaign has been an incredible ride and a sincere thanks to all of those that have participated and committed their time and money to being a part of our story.

“Our film has been a labour of love. I am proud to say that after five years of work and with the help of PledgeMusic our film is 90% done. All of the costs to create the documentary to date have been paid for by me personally. It has been a larger undertaking in many ways.

“All of you have been instrumental in allowing us to pay the labels, artists and publishers for the rights to use the music, the photos and the video footage that is necessary to make the film and to tell the story.”

The film includes contributions from Flea, Joni Mitchell, Sting, Geddy Lee, Bootsy Collins and Jaco’s family, and friends.