Korn stream The Serenity Of Suffering in full

Korn have streamed their latest album The Serenity Of Suffering in full.
All 11 tracks on the follow-up to 2013’s The Paradigm Shift can be heard below, and the record is on sale today (October 21).
Frontman Jonathan Davis recently discussed the work with Metal Hammer, saying: “I think it’s returning to our roots – but it’s new and it doesn’t sound like any of the other albums. It’s fucking heavy, man!”
He added of his lyrics: “We summed it up with the title of the record. I choose to write about the dark things in life. I’m happy, I’ve got a family I love, and I love touring. But when I’m in those dark places and I suffer from depression, it seems like suffering is the place that’s home for me. It’s my familiar old friend, and when I’m happy it’s kind of foreign for me.
“I’m 45, I’m not 16 any more. I’m not singing about high school. There’s still challenges in life and this is my therapy. Half the time, I don’t know what the fuck I’m writing about – it’s like, ‘I’m 45… what the fuck do I have to bitch about?’ But it doesn’t necessarily get any better.”
Korn are the cover stars of the latest edition of Metal Hammer, on sale now in print and via TeamRock+. They’re currently touring North America and return to the UK in December and Europe in March.
Korn tour dates 2016⁄2017
Oct 23: Sacramento Aftershock, CA
Dec 12: Manchester Arena, UK
Dec 14: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK
Dec 15: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK
Dec 16: London Wembley SSE Arena, UK
Dec 18: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK
Dec 19: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK
Mar 11: Zurich Event Park, Switzerland
Mar 12: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Mar 15: Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal
Mar 17: Madrid Barclaycard Center, Spain
Mar 18: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain
Mar 20: Paris Le Zenith, France
Mar 21: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium
Mar 22: Tilburg 013 Poppodium, Netherlands
Mar 24: Stuttgart Hanns Martin Schleyer Halle, Germany
Mar 25: Dusseldorf Mitsuhbishi Electric Halle, Germany
Mar 27: Hamburg Alsterdorfer Sporthalle, Germany
Mar 28: Berlin Velodrom, Germany
Mar 30: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic
Mar 31: Warsaw Torwar Hall, Poland
Apr 02: Munich Zenith, Germany
Apr 02: Vienna Gasometer, Austria