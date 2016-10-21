Saxon's Glockler to be reunited with life-saving nurse

Saxon drummer Nigel Glockler will be reunited with the nurse who helped him recover from life-saving brain surgery when the band play in Newcastle this month.

Glockler took seriously ill ahead of a scheduled Newcastle gig on the band’s winter UK tour in December 2014 and was diagnosed with an aneurysm. One of the medics who looked after him at the city’s Royal Victoria Infirmary was a Saxon-loving nurse.

And as the band prepare to return to Newcastle for the first time since his illness, Glockler was keen to track down the man and invite him along to the October 28 show at the O2 Academy as his special guest.

Not long after launching a social media appeal, Matt Kerr got in touch – and he’ll attend the show along with his son.

Glockler tells TeamRock: “Not surprisingly, considering what I was going through at the time, I couldn’t remember the guy’s name. But I knew I and my wife Gina would recognise his face so we asked for help to track him down on social media.

“Before I knew it, he had got in touch and Gina recognised him straight away. It’s great and I really look forward to seeing him and his son at the show.

“We have already reached out to the surgeon Dr Patrick Mitchell and his team to invite them to the gig too, but I remembered Matt was a big Saxon fan and I knew he’d appreciate it.

“These people saved my life – I can’t ever thank them enough. Matt was part of a team that were in seeing me every couple of hours, taking my blood pressure and scanning my brain to make sure everything was okay.

“I can’t wait to see Matt face-to-face rather than looking up at him from a hospital bed.”

Glockler made a full recovery from the surgery in lightning quick time and was back playing with Saxon just four months later. He recalls how stunned his doctors were by the turnaround.

He says: “My local surgeon nearly fell over when I told him I was gigging already in April last year. They were really expecting it might take a year or two for me to get back to live performing.

“I’m not having to do anything too different. I just generally take better care of myself – I drink plenty of water and get lots of rest. I have a job to do with Saxon and I can’t burn the candle at both ends.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Matt again and I’m especially excited to finally be playing in Newcastle again, because I obviously missed that gig in 2014. I want to have the best show of my life that night.”

The quick reactions of Glockler’s wife Gina on the night he fell ill gave him the best chance of surviving. Doctors told him he was extremely fortunate as “one out of three people who have what I had never make it to the hospital alive.”

Gina recognised something was wrong and Googled her husband’s symptoms, which included slurred speech, and called immediately for help.

Saxon are working on the follow-up to 2015 album Battering Ram and recently issued live package Let Me Feel Your Power. They will tour the US with UFO next year.

