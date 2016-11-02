Metallica fans parade crowdsurfing 'Doris' at Colombia show

Metallica have shared a video showing fans parading a giant replica of the band’s ‘Doris’ mascot from their …And Justice for All album.

The footage was captured during the band’s set at Hipodromo De Los Andes in Bogota, Colombia, last night (November 1) and showed a replica of the Doris mascot being passed around the crowd as Metallica play their new track Hardwired. The video can be watched below.

Metallica say: “The show tonight in Bogota was so awesome that Doris showed up to crowd surf during Hardwired.”

Metallica are gearing up for the release of their 10th album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct on November 18.

They have made three tracks from the album available so far – Hardwired, Moth Into Flame and Atlas, Rise!

Metal Hammer’s review of the album can be read here.

The review describes Hardwired… To Self-Destruct as “easily Metallica’s strongest album in 25 years.”

It continues: “Hardwired… is, for the most part, a strong metal record with some fantastic songs and countless moments that will make you think, ‘Yes! Metallica!’

“You may even desire to hear some of these songs live. Most importantly, you will feel relief that the excruciating eight-year wait was worth it.”

Metallica Hardwired… To Self-Destruct tracklist

Disc1

Hardwired Atlas, Rise! Now That We’re Dead Moth Into Flame Am I Savage? Halo On Fire

Disc2

Confusion Dream No More ManUNkind Here Comes Revenge Murder One Spit Out The Bone

Nov 01: Bogota Hipodromo de los Andes, Colombia

Nov 03: Guatemala City Estadio Cementos Progreso, Guatemala

Nov 05: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica

Jan 11: Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea

Jan 20: Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo, China

Jan 22: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Mar 25-26: Sao Paulo Interlagos Racetrack, Brazil

Mar 31,-Apr 01: Buenos Aires Hippodrome San Isidro, Argentina

Apr 01-02: Santiago Parque O’Higgins, Chile

