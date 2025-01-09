“I knew The Poison was going to be massive!” Metal Hammer releases exclusive Trivium x Bullet For My Valentine bundle – featuring a t-shirt you can’t get anywhere else!

As Trivium and Bullet For My Valentine gear up for their blockbuster The Poisoned Ascendancy world tour, Metal Hammer has teamed with the metalcore mavens for an exclusive bundle.

Alongside the new issue of the magazine, which comes with a cover you can’t buy anywhere else, the package contains a t-shirt only available through us! Its striking design pays tribute to the bands’ 2005 classics Ascendancy and The Poison, both of which will be played in full when they hit the road in late January.

(Image credit: Future)

“For [Matt Tuck, BFMV singer/guitarist] and I, these records in 2005 changed our lives,” Trivium frontman Matt Heafy says in the new Hammer. “But we were only able to really see the impact 10, 15, 20 years after. A lot of the coolest metal bands that I love these days, I’ll talk to them and they’ll say, ‘Trivium was my first live band I ever saw.’ Or they’ll say Ascendancy or The Poison was their first record. That’s so cool!”

“This is going to sound cocky here, but I knew the album was going to be massive,” Tuck adds as he looks back on The Poison. “I knew it was going to fucking kick off. I believed what we were doing was better than anyone else and it was more unique than anyone else. I believed in it, in me and in the band. Belief made this happen.”

As well as the Trivium x BFMV interview, the new Hammer lists the 50 albums metalheads will need to hear in 2025, including releases from such titans as Sleep Token, Halestorm, Architects, Jinjer and Cradle Of Filth.

“[Our new album is] called The Screaming Of The Valkyries and it should be out at the beginning of April,” Cradle Of Filth lynchpin Dani Filth reveals in a Hammer exclusive. “It’s got elements of everything we’ve done, really. It has a few head nods to works like Midian and Dusk And Her Embrace, especially in the atmosphere and the subject matter.”

We also talk with decorated Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss, throw your questions at Alice In Chains mainstay Jerry Cantrell and give you a sneak peek at a new Stranger Things graphic novel starring everybody’s favourite TV metalhead, Eddie Munson.

The European leg of The Poisoned Ascendancy kicks off in Cardiff on January 26. North American dates have been confirmed for the spring, and more shows are expected to be announced in the future. See the full list of concerts so far below.

Jan 26: Cardiff Utilita Arena, UK

Jan 27: Cardiff Utilita Arena, UK

Jan 28: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Jan 30: Manchester Co-op Live, UK

Jan 31: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Feb 01: London The O2, UK

Feb 02: Düsseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Hall, Germany

Feb 04: Stuttgart Scheleyer-Hall, Germany

Feb 05: Zurich The Hall, Switzerland

Feb 07: Paris Le Zenith, France

Feb 09: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Feb 10: Hannover Swiss Life Hall, Germany

Feb 11: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Feb 13: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Feb 14: Berlin Max-Schmeling-Halle, Germany

Feb 15: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Feb 17: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Feb 18: Munich Zenith, Germany

Feb 19: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Feb 21: Gliwice Arena, Poland

Feb 22: Prague Forum Karlin, Czechia

Feb 23: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Feb 26: Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal

Feb 27: Madrid Vistalegre, Spain

Mar 30: Vancouver PNE Forum, Canada

Apr 01: Seattle Paramount Theatre, WA

Apr 03: San Francisco The Masonic, CA

Apr 04: Wheatland Hard Rock Live, CA

Apr 05: Reno Grand Sierra Resort Grand Theatre, NV

Apr 08: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Apr 10: Las Vegas The Pearl Concert Theater, NV

Apr 11: Inglewood YouTube Theater, CA

Apr 12: Phoenix Arizona Financial Theatre, AZ

Apr 15: Dallas Gilley’s South Side Ballroom, TX

Apr 16: San Antonio Boeing Center At Tech Port, TX

Apr 17: Houston Bayou Music Center, TX

Apr 19: Chesterfield The Factory, MO

Apr 20: Omaha Steelhouse Omaha, NE

Apr 22: Green Bay Epic Event Center, WI

Apr 23: Grand Rapids GLC Live at 20 Monroe, MI

Apr 26: Chicago Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, IL

Apr 27: Detroit The Fillmore Detroit, MI

Apr 29: Pittsburgh Stage AE Outdoors, PA

Apr 30: Philadelphia The Fillmore Philadelphia, PA

May 02: Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA

May 03: Laval Place Bell, Canada

May 04: Toronto Great Canadian Resort, Canada

May 06: Washington DC The Anthem

May 07: New York The Rooftop at Pier 17, NY

May 09: Bethlehem Wind Creek Event Center, PA

May 11: Nashville The Pinnacle, TN

May 13: Corbin The Corbin Arena, KY

May 14: Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy, GA

May 17: Charlotte Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre, NC

May 18: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC