Slipknot hiring young drummer was dumb, jokes Corey Taylor

Corey Taylor has joked with Lars Ulrich that Slipknot hiring a young drummer was the “dumbest” move in their history.

In a light-hearted conversation about struggling to perform shows as the years go by, the vocalist tells the Metallica drummer that he thought it was a good idea at first, but then changed his mind.

Slipknot hired 26-year-old Jay Weinberg – son of Bruce Springsteen’s sticksman Max – in 2014, following the departure of Joey Jordison. He’s by far the youngest member of the band, with most of the others in their 40s.

In a radio discussion about Metallica’s new album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct, Corey Taylor asks the band about how to keep going as they get older.

Frontman James Hetfield replies: “I don’t like being 90%. I’d rather be 110% less often, and that’s what we’re doing.”

Guitarist Kirk Hammett adds: “For me it seems like all my moving parts are breaking down – my knees, my wrists, my elbows, my shoulders, my brain…

“Moving forward you have to do the maintenance, with a good feeling that you can pull it off.”

At that moment, Ulrich interjects to say: “It’s not fair – I just realised. You have a 25-year-old drummer. It’s not fair!”

Taylor replies: “Trust me. I’ve got to keep up with him. It sucks, man!

“At first I was like, ‘This is awesome!’ But by the end of the tour it was like, ‘Goddam it – this is the dumbest thing we’ve ever done.’”

He quickly adds: “Just kidding, Jay…”

Hardwired… To Self-Destruct was released on November 18. Metallica are in the process of revealing their WorldWired tour dates, set to expand across 2017 and beyond. They’re the cover stars of the current edition of Metal Hammer, on sale now in print and via TeamRock+.

