Dillinger Escape Plan aim to release more music

The Dillinger Escape Plan recorded more material than they needed for latest album Dissociation, and they’ll aim to release it after their split, guitarist Ben Weinman has reported.

The follow-up to 2013’s One Of Us Is The Killer is on sale today (October 14), after they confirmed they’d go their separate ways when their current touring duties are complete.

The Independent reports: “For the first time, Dillinger wrote and recorded far more material than has ended up on the record, and Weinman is adamant these songs will see the light of day.

“Plans to release all the material as a double-album were scrapped early on, in the interests of making a cohesive album, rather than simply throwing everything into the mix.”

In the same article, Weinman says that the breakup is “about going out under our terms.”

He adds: “As you grow older, you’re able to produce material even more honestly, because you’re looking introspectively more. It’s much less, ‘You did this to me’ and more ‘I did this to me.’

“That’s the difference between being an adult and a kid – it’s taking responsibility for your own actions. We’re growing and realising that we don’t want to be a parody of what we’re supposed to be as a heavy band or extreme band.

“This is where we’ve been trying to get our whole lives. This is the point you strive to get to when you start being an artist.”

He reports that the band resisted the urge to find the easiest way to end their career. “Going in to an album that we feel really proud of and doing an entire touring cycle knowing that this would be the end was scary.

“But it sounded so much more exciting and meaningful than anything we had done over the past 20 years. How can you not follow that instinct once you realise that?”

The Dillinger Escape Plan are currently touring North America, with dates to follow in the UK and Europe until March.

Ben Weinman: Dillinger lyrics are about me and Greg Puciato

Oct 14: Poughkeepsie Chance Theater, NY

Oct 15: New York Webster Hall, NY

Oct 17: Pontiac Crofoot Ballroom, MI

Oct 18: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

Oct 19: Indianapolis Vogue, IN

Oct 20: Sauget Pop’s Nightclub, IL

Oct 21: Lawrence Granada, KS

Oct 22: Denver Marquid Theater, CO

Oct 23: Salt Lake City Urban Lounge, UT

Oct 25: Seattle El Corazon, WA

Oct 26: Portland Dante’s, OR

Oct 27: Berkeley UC Theatre, CA

Oct 28: San Diego Brick By Brick, CA

Oct 30: Los Angeles Regent, LA

Oct 31: Phoenix Marquee, AZ

Nov 01: El Paso Tricky Falls, TX

Nov 03: San Antonio Paper Tiger, TX

Nov 04: Dallas Trees, TX

Nov 05: Austin Sound On Sound Festival, TX

Nov 06: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX

Nov 07: New Orleans Southport Hall, LA

Nov 09: Ft Lauderdale Revolution, FL

Nov 11: Atlanta Variety Playhouse, GA

Nov 13: Knoxville Concourse, TN

Nov 15: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA

Nov 16: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA

Nov 17: Burlington Club Metronome, MT

Nov 18: Huntington Paramount, NY

Nov 19: Hartford Webster, CT

Jan 18: Norwich Waterfront, UK

Jan 19: Glasgow QMU, UK

Jan 20: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Jan 21: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Jan 22: Birmingham The Institute, UK

Jan 23: Cardiff Tramshed, UK

Jan 25: London O2 Forum, UK

Jan 26: Brighton Concorde 2, UK

Jan 27: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Jan 28: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Jan 30: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Jan 31: Odense Muiskhuset Posten, Denmark

Feb 01: Arhus Voxhall, Denmark

Feb 02: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Feb 04: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland

Feb 05: Tampere Klubi, Finland

Feb 07: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden

Feb 08: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Feb 09: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Feb 10: Berlin Columbia Theatre, Germany

Feb 11: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Feb 12: Krakrow Kwadrat, Poland

Feb 14: Leipzig Conne Island, Germany

Feb 15: Prague Rock Cafe, Czech Republic

Feb 16: Vienna Szene, Austria

Feb 17: Budapest A38, Hungary

Feb 18: Zagreb Culture Factory, Croatia

Feb 20: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Feb 21: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Feb 22: Turin Hiroshima Mon Amour, Italy

Feb 23: Bologna Zona Roveri, Italy

Feb 24: Lyon L’Epicerie Moderne, France

Feb 25: Barcelona Apolo, Spain

Feb 26: Madrid Barcelo, Spain

Feb 28: Toulouse Le Bikini, France

Mar 01: Paris Le Trabendo, France

Mar 02: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Mar 03: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, France

Mar 04: Cologne Gloria, Germany

Mar 05: Brussels AB Ballroom, Belgium

