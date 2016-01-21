Messenger sign deal with InsideOut

Messenger have signed a deal with InsideOutMusic for their upcoming album, Threnodies.

The label will issue the follow-up to the band’s debut album Illusory Blues on April 22.

The move comes as the group gear up for their UK tour with the Von Hertzen Brothers in March.

Messenger say: “We’re very excited about our new journey with InsideOut and we hope that this new venture will take the band to the next level.

“We like to think of it as an evolution of our first release Illusory Blues. We went to places we haven’t been before, while still keeping our identity. It’s a modern day mix of progressive rock, hard rock and psychedelia.”

Further album details will be announced in due course.