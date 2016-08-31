Brothers Troy and Kyle Sanders in spoof bass-off

Kyle Sanders and Troy Sanders battle it out in spoof clip

A video of Mastodon’s Troy Sanders and Hellyeah’s Kyle Sanders in a bass guitar battle has been released.

The two bassist brothers compete in the fictional final of the 2016 Orange Amplifier Classic Competition – where three-year reigning champion Troy loses to his newcomer brother Kyle. It can be watched below.

Kyle opens the competition using two 4 Stroke 500’s through an OBC810 Cab. Troy fights back with his double OB1-500 amps through a OBC115 and OBC410H full stack. Go to OrangeAmps’ website for more information.

Mastodon are to record their follow-up to 2014’s Once More ‘Round The Sun over the coming weeks.

Guitarist Bill Kelliher said: “With the 11 songs that we’ve recorded so far it’s mostly been Brann Dailor and myself – he lives down the street from me, we grew up together and we wrote together.

“Once we get home we’re going to pick up where we left off, but we’re pretty well ahead of the curve.

“Like I said, there’s about 11, 12 solid ideas, all full songs with vocals and everything. Our plan right now is to start recording in October, November.”

Meanwhile, Hellyeah recently released their lyric video for track Startariot, lifted from their latest album Undeniable.

