Mental health helpline for musicians officially launches

A new mental health hotline offering support for those in the music industry has been officially launched.

The service was created by the charity Help Musicians UK after a recent study discovered that musicians were three times more likely to suffer from depression compared to the general public.

The research was undertaken by Sally Gross and Dr George Musgrave of the University Of Westminster and published by MusicTank in conjunction with Help Musicians UK and their Can Music Make You Sick? project.

It was the world’s largest academic study into music and mental health, with more than 2200 musicians surveyed.

The hotline on 0808 802 8008 operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

A statement on the official website reads: “With 96 years of experience, Help Musicians UK understands the complexity of working in music and recognises the need for support to reflect the nature and unique challenges those in the industry can face.

“If you want someone to talk to, or even explore avenues for ongoing support, get in touch, anytime. We’re here to help.”

The downward spiral: Why is depression on the rise in metal bands?