Melvins release Hideous Woman video

Melvins have released a video for their track Hideous Woman.

The song features on their latest album Basses Loaded which launched earlier this month via Ipecac Recordings.

The record features six bass players, with mainman Buzz Osborne and drummer Dale Crover joined by Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic, Redd Kross’ Steve McDonald, Butthole Surfers’ JD Pinkus, Big Business’ Jared Warren and Mr Bungle and Fantomas man Trevor Dunn.

In April, the band confirmed they’d star in an un-named cartoon which will also feature their music.

Crover said: “Two of our songs are going to be included in a cartoon show – a kids cartoon show. Nobody knows that yet. I don’t know if I can say what they are but it’s pretty cool.

“We saw the finished version and it’s really great. It’s not just a cameo – we’re actually in the whole show. It’s a cool cartoon that kids and adults will both enjoy.”

Melvins wrapped up a North American tour with Napalm Death in May and will head out on the road across the US in August.

Melvins 2016 US tour

Aug 03: Las Vegas Backstage Bar & Billiards, NV

Aug 04: Flagstaff The Green Room, AZ

Aug 06: Boulder Fox Theatre, CO

Aug 07: Fort Collins Aggie Theatre, CO

Aug 09: Sioux Falls The District, SD

Aug 10: Fargo The Aquarium, ND

Aug 13: Eau Claire Eaux Claires Music Festival, WI

Aug 14: Rock Island Brewing Company, IL

Aug 15: Des Moines Wooly’s, IA

Aug 16: Lawrence The Bottleneck, KS

Aug 17: St Louis The Firebird, MO

Aug 18: Louisville Headliners Music Hall, KY

Aug 19: Indianapolis The Vogue Theatre, IN

Aug 20: Grand Rapids The Pyramid Scheme, MI

Aug 22: Columbus A&R Music Bar, OH

Aug 23: Pittsburgh Rex Theatre, PA

Aug 24: Buffalo Iron Works, NY

Aug 26: Syracuse The Westcott Theater, NY

Aug 27: Northampton Pearl Street, MA

Aug 28: Hamden The Ballroom At The Outdoor Space, CT

Aug 29: Providence Fete Music Hall, RI

Aug 31: Baltimore Ottobar, MD

Sep 01: Carrboro Cat’s Cradle, NC

Sep 03: Cookeville Muddy Roots Music Festival, TN

Sep 05: Athens 40 Watt Club, GA

Sep 06: Charlotte Amos’ Southend, NC

Sep 07: Charleston Music Farm, SC

Sep 08: Jacksonville Jack Rabbits, FL

Sep 10: Baton Rouge Spanish Moon, LA

Sep 11: Jackson Duling Hall, MS

Sep 12: Memphis Hi-Tone, TN

Sep 13: Little Rock Metroplex, AR

Sep 14: Tulsa Cain’s Ballroom, OK

Sep 15: Oklahoma City The ACM At UCO Performance Lab, OK

Sep 16: Norman Opolis, OK

Sep 17: Austin The Sidewinder, TX

Sep 18: San Antonio Paper tiger, TX

Sep 20: El Paso Lowbrow Palace, TX

Sep 21: Tucson Club Congress, AZ

Sep 24: Long Beach Music Tastes Good, CA

