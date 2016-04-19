Melvins to star in cartoon

Melvins have revealed they’ll star in a cartoon.

The punk band say that two of their songs will be included in the as-yet-unnamed kids show and also confirm that the featured lineup will include an animated bassist.

Drummer Dale Crover says: “Two of our songs are going to be included in a cartoon show – a kids cartoon show. Nobody knows that yet. I don’t know if I can say what they are but it’s pretty cool.

“We saw the finished version and it’s really great. It’s not just a cameo – we’re actually in the whole show. It’s a cool cartoon that kids and adults will both enjoy.”

Melvins will release their album Basses Loaded on June 3. They’re currently touring North America with Napalm Death and Melt Banana, and will also headline Temples festival in Bristol in June.

Apr 20: Detroit Majestic Theatre, MI

Apr 21: Cleveland Agora Ballroom, OH

Apr 22: Chicago The Metro

Apr 23: Milwaukee The Rave II, WI

Apr 24: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN

Apr 25: Omaha The Waiting Room, NE

Apr 27: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

Apr 29: Salt Lake City Urban Lounge, UT

May 01: Seattle, WA - The Showbox

May 02: Vancouver, BC - The Venue

May 03: Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

May 05: San Francisco, CA - Slim’s

May 06: San Francisco, CA - Slim’s

May 07: Los Angeles, CA - The Troubadour

May 08: Los Angeles, CA - The Troubadour

Jun 03: Bristol Temples Festival, UK