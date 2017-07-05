Megadeth’s Mustaine: Rock Hall induction just a matter of time

Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine thinks it’s only a matter of time before he’s inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

His old band Metallica were inducted in 2009, but Mustaine wasn’t one of the names on the list, with James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, Robert Trujillo, Jason Newsted and the late Cliff Burton getting the nod.

But Mustaine insists he’s “basically in” because of his involvement with the band in the early 80s – but now wants in on his own merit.

He tells The Columbus Dispatch: “I’m basically in there with the Metallica thing – that was basically just a diss those guys pulled. But it would nice to be in there on my own two feet.

“I’m sure at some point it will happen. You can’t create a whole frickin’ music style and not be recognised for it.”

Megadeth picked up a Grammy for latest album Dystopia in the Best Metal Performance category earlier this year – the first time they’ve won despite being nominated 12 times.

And reflecting on the win, Mustaine says: “As crazy as I am, I was thinking about the Grammy the other day and how it was given to Megadeth.

“I was thinking it would surely be a lot better if it was given to Dave Mustaine and not to Megadeth. I guess you’ve got to keep the fire burning.”

Last week, Mustaine revealed that Megadeth would get get together towards the end of this year to start “throwing some ideas around” for their next record.

The band will head back out on the road next week for shows in the US. They’ll then head back across to Europe for a run of live dates including sets at Wacken Open Air and Bloodstock.

Megadeth 2017 tour dates

Jul 13: Oshkosh Rock USA, WI

Jul 14: Bridgeview Chiago Open Air, IL

Jul 15: Cadott Rock Fest, WI

Jul 28: Kuopio Rockcock Festival, Finland

Jul 29: Kuopiorock, Finland

Jul 30: Stockholm Grona Lund, Sweden

Aug 01: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Aug 02: Copenhagen Store Vega, Denmark

Aug 04: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 06: Lokeren Lokerse Festival, Belgium

Aug 08: Milan Carroponte, Italy

Aug 11: Alicante Leyendas Del Rock, Spain

Aug 13: Walton On Trent Bloodstock Festival, UK

Aug 15: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Aug 17: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland

Aug 18: Wilburgstetten Summer Breeze Festival, Germany

Aug 19: Hamburg Elb-Riot, Germany

