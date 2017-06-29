Megadeth plan November studio return

Megadeth are planning on entering the studio later this year to lay the groundwork for what will be their 16th studio album.

The band released Dystopia in January 2016, with vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine now revealing that they’ll get together towards the end of this year to start “throwing some ideas around” for their next record.

Asked if the Dystopia tour cycle would wind down later this year, Mustaine tells Katt Rock 100.5: “We have stuff planned for next year and then, believe it or not, we have something that we were approached on for 2019.

“That’s the farthest ever in my life I’ve been asked to do a show in advance, so we’re excited about that – and in-between that time period, we plan on going back in the studio.

“We’re probably going to go back in and start throwing some ideas around at the end of the year – we’re thinking about November and December.”

Mustaine revealed earlier this year that he and guitarist Kiko Loureiro had begun discussing ideas for the Dystopia follow-up – and drummer Dirk Verbeuren reported last month that he had started thinking about what will be his first record with the band since replacing Lamb Of God’s Chris Adler in the lineup.

Verbeuren said: “I’ve started recording some ideas, you know, just having stuff in my phone. It’s good that I have this period of time, unlike Chris, who came in and it was pretty much straight to recording.

“I look forward to spending time with the guys working on ideas.”

Megadeth continue their current world tour until August. Find a full list of their live dates below.

Megadeth 2017 tour dates

Jul 13: Oshkosh Rock USA, WI

Jul 14: Bridgeview Chiago Open Air, IL

Jul 15: Cadott Rock Fest, WI

Jul 28: Kuopio Rockcock Festival, Finland

Jul 29: Kuopiorock, Finland

Jul 30: Stockholm Grona Lund, Sweden

Aug 01: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Aug 02: Copenhagen Store Vega, Denmark

Aug 04: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 06: Lokeren Lokerse Festival, Belgium

Aug 08: Milan Carroponte, Italy

Aug 11: Alicante Leyendas Del Rock, Spain

Aug 13: Walton On Trent Bloodstock Festival, UK

Aug 15: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Aug 17: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland

Aug 18: Wilburgstetten Summer Breeze Festival, Germany

Aug 19: Hamburg Elb-Riot, Germany

We went to Dave Mustaine's Megadeth Boot Camp and this is what happened