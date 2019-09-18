Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine checks in with cancer update

Dave Mustaine has checked in to give fans an update on his cancer treatment.

The Megadeth leader was diagnosed with throat cancer in June this year – and, as the band prepare to set sail on their inaugural Megacruise next month, the vocalist and guitarist reports that he’s almost through his last round of medical treatment.

He says: “I wanted to take a moment to give you all an update on the current status of my health. I'm almost through the last round of treatment and my doctors are feeling very positive regarding my progress.

“I want to thank all of you for the support and well wishes these last few months. I can’t express enough gratitude as it has made this hard road easier knowing you are in my corner fighting with me!

“Over the next few weeks my condition will be evaluated and I will keep you posted on my progress as we get closer to the sailing date of the first Megacruise.

“We can’t wait to see you, and I know all of the other wonderful artists feel the same way.

“Let's make this event one for the record books. Less than 30 days until we are thrashing through the Pacific!”

Megadeth will be joined on the Megacruise by Lamb Of God, Armored Saint, Anthrax, Devildriver, Corrosion Of Conformity, Testament, John 5, Doro, Beasto Blanco, Metalachi, Sacred Reich, Toothgrinder, Metal Church, Suicidal Tendencies, Queensryche and Death Angel.

The music cruise will take place onboard the Norwegian Jewel between October 13-18. It’ll leave from Los Angeles and travel to San Diego and Ensenada.

Earlier this month, Megadeth were confirmed as special guests of Five Finger Death Punch on their 2020 European tour.

Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth & Bad Wolves 2020 tour

Jan 14: Kiev Palace Of Sports, Ukraine **

Jan 16: Moscow Adrenaline Stadium, Russia **

Jan 18: St. Petersburg A2, Russia **

Jan 20: Helsinki Hartwell Arena, Finland

Jan 22: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden

Jan 23: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Jan 24: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jan 26: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Jan 28: Paris Zenith, France

Jan 30: Cardiff Arena, UK

Jan 31: London Wembley Arena, UK

Feb 03: Berlin Max-Schmeling Halle, Germany

Feb 04: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Feb 06: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Feb 08: Oberhausen Koenig-Pilsener Arena, Germany

Feb 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Feb 10: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Feb 12: Warsaw Torwar, Poland

Feb 14: Prague Tipsport Arena, Czech Republic

Feb 16: Milan Alcatrazz, Italy

Feb 17: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Feb 19: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Feb 20: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary

** 5FDP headline show without Megadeth and Bad Wolves