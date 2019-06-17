Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine diagnosed with throat cancer

Megadeth vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine has been diagnosed with throat cancer.

He revealed the news on Facebook and reports he’s already begun treatment.

Mustaine says: “I’ve been diagnosed with throat cancer. It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on – but I’ve faced obstacles before.

“I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate. Treatment has already begun.

“Unfortunately, this requires that we cancel most shows this year. The 2019 Megacruise will happen, and the band will be a part of it in some form. All up to date information will be on megadeth.com as we get it. Megadeth will be back on the road ASAP.”

Mustaine adds: “Meanwhile, Kiko, David, Dirk and I are in the studio, working on the follow up to Dystopia – which I can’t wait for everyone to hear.

“I’m so thankful for my whole team – family, doctors, band members, trainers, and more. I’ll keep everyone posted. See you soon.”

Messages of support have started to flood in for Mustaine on social media, with Anthrax’s Scott Ian one of the first to wish his friend well.

He says: “Please join me in sending all of our most powerful positive mind bullets to my brother Dave. You got this my friend, you can beat it – like you beat me in arm-wrestling! Kick its ass and get healthy!”

Mustaine’s bandmate David Ellefson says: “Praying for my friend Dave Mustaine for a full and speedy recovery!”

Chris Jericho posted a picture of himself and Mustaine on Instagram, saying: "Sending out love and prayers to my bro Dave Mustaine as he gets ready to battle throat cancer. Dave is a fighter and he’s at his best when he’s pissed off... so look out cancer! The metal community is with you Dave.”

Read some of the well-wishes below.

