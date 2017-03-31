Megadeth share boot camp recap video

Megadeth have released a wrap up video showcasing their boot camp for fans.

The event was held at vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine’s private estate in Fallbrook, Southern California, earlier this month.

Attendees were able to take part in a Q&A session with the band, participate in guitar, bass and drum clinics, enjoy beer and wine tastings with Mustaine, watch an acoustic campfire performance by Megadeth and test their knowledge of the band in a trivia quiz.

The video shows fans and the band enjoying themselves over the weekend, with one saying: “I guess I died and went to metal heaven.”

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson previously released video footage of the event showing him and Mustaine playing a version of croquet.

Mustaine recently revealed that he and guitarist Kiko Loureiro had begun early work on what will be their 16th studio album and follow-up to 2016’s Dystopia.

Megadeth return to the road from next month, with dates planned in the Far East, North America and Europe.

Apr 29: Quezon City Pulp Summer Slam, Philippines

May 02: Singapore Kallang Theatre, Singapore

May 04: Kl Stadium Negara, Malaysia

May 07: Jakarta Hammersonic Festival, Indonesia

May 17: Osaka Zepp Bayside, Japan

May 18: Koto Ku Zepp DiverCity, Japan

May 19: Koto Ku Zepp DiverCity, Japan

Jun 24: Montebello Amnesia Rockfest, QC

Jul 13: Oshkosh Rock USA, WI

Jul 14: Bridgeview Chiago Open Air, IL

Jul 15: Cadott Rock Fest, WI

Jul 28: Kuopio Rockcock Festival, Finland

Jul 29: Kuopiorock, Finland

Jul 30: Stockholm Grona Lund, Sweden

Aug 01: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Aug 02: Copenhagen Store Vega, Denmark

Aug 04: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 06: Lokeren Lokerse Festival, Belgium

Aug 08: Milan Carroponte, Italy

Aug 11: Alicante Leyendas Del Rock, Spain

Aug 13: Walton On Trent Bloodstock Festival, UK

Aug 15: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Aug 17: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland

Aug 18: Wilburgstetten Summer Breeze Festival, Germany

Aug 19: Hamburg Elb-Riot, Germany

