Will Dave Mustaine let drummer write for next Megadeth album?

Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuren says he’s enjoyed his first year with the band – and now he’s hoping Dave Mustaine will let him write for their next album.

He replaced Lamb Of God’s Chris Adler in 2016, originally as a temporary measure, but he was later confirmed as a full-time member.

Verbeuren tells RoppongiRocks.com: “It’s been a lot of fun. An unexpected change, but a great experience. Like many people who are into this kind of music, I grew up listening to Megadeth so it’s still kind of unreal at times.

“They’ve definitely been very kind to me. They’ve embraced me. The shoes are big to fill – all the other drummers that played in the band are top-notch people. So I’m doing my best!”

He admits he took a while to become comfortable in the role, but relied on his experience as drummer with Soilwork to “make the right call” when “crazy stuff” occurred.

“In the end it’s rock’n’roll. It’s all about having fun,” he says. “That’s still the way I approach it. Actually, even more than in the past.”

Megadeth released their 15th studio album, Dystopia, in January 2016. It featured Adler on drums, but he hadn’t contributed any material for the record.

Mustaine revealed earlier this year that he and guitarist Kiko Loureiro had begun discussing ideas for the follow-up. Asked about writing for the band’s next studio project, Verbeuren says: “I don’t know. Obviously I haven’t been in that spot. I’m definitely open to anything.

“I’ve started recording some ideas, you know, just having stuff in my phone. It’s good that I have this period of time, unlike Chris, who came in and it was pretty much straight to recording.

“I look forward to spending time with the guys working on ideas. Obviously a lot of it is centred round Dave.”

Megadeth continue their current world tour until August – dates below.

Megadeth 2017 tour dates

Jun 24: Montebello Amnesia Rockfest, QC

Jul 13: Oshkosh Rock USA, WI

Jul 14: Bridgeview Chiago Open Air, IL

Jul 15: Cadott Rock Fest, WI

Jul 28: Kuopio Rockcock Festival, Finland

Jul 29: Kuopiorock, Finland

Jul 30: Stockholm Grona Lund, Sweden

Aug 01: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Aug 02: Copenhagen Store Vega, Denmark

Aug 04: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 06: Lokeren Lokerse Festival, Belgium

Aug 08: Milan Carroponte, Italy

Aug 11: Alicante Leyendas Del Rock, Spain

Aug 13: Walton On Trent Bloodstock Festival, UK

Aug 15: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Aug 17: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland

Aug 18: Wilburgstetten Summer Breeze Festival, Germany

Aug 19: Hamburg Elb-Riot, Germany

