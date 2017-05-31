Me And That Man release new video for Magdalene

Me And That Man – the folk project from Behemoth frontman Nergal and acclaimed Polish musician John Porter – have released their new video for Magdalene, taken from their debut album Songs Of Love And Death.

The video shows a woman masturbating to an image of Jesus Christ before flagellating herself as punishment.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the video, mainman Nergal says: “Let’s say Jesus walked this earth. Let’s say he really was a leader of a newly founded sect. And look around – every guru, every charismatic leader, they were surrounded by many gorgeous women of which I’m sure they took advantage of. I bet Jesus was no different.

“But one day, like every other Casanova, he falls in love with one woman. Let’s say her name was Magdalene. She’s resistant to his adoration, so he pulls out the strongest cards to prove his love and devotion for her. He changes water to wine, walks on the water, just to convince her. What’s the result of his attempts? Listen to the song and find out for yourself.”

Songs Of Love And Death is out now and available to order on vinyl, CD or cassette.

