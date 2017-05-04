Me And That Man and Dool at the Jazz Cafe, London - live review

As we enter the smoke-filled room dripping with blue lighting, DOOL [7] are already underway in this early-doors celebration of darkness. In just half an hour, the Dutch five-piece win over the still-growing crowd with their tantric psychedelia enrapturing a place that probably isn’t used to this sort of thing. It’s a bit of a fancy venue for tonight’s metal crowd, but that makes it all the more fitting for ME AND THAT MAN [7]. Just as the audience are removed from their comfort zone, so is Nergal, playing his first-ever show as an occult troubadour. Joined by his partner-in-crime John Porter, Nergal stands front and centre, unable to hide behind the wall of Behemoth. Opening onMy Church Is Black, the room swells with the half-cut bellows of metalheads getting their blues on, lit by an annoying wall of phones on the front rows, causing everyone else to weave to see the stage. Despite this being MATM’s first show, there’s serious chemistry between Nergal and John, playing off each other as they fill the room with Better The Devil I Know and SOFTWAREmark” gingersoftwareuiphraseguid=“f0226ff5-3284-4fd2-acb9-774c25794171” id=“dc7cfa18-7044-4072-b41a-496e01d28c20”>Ain’t Much Loving. A cover of Talking Heads’ Psycho Killer and unreleased track Submission adds to the special feeling cloaking tonight’s performance, which we’ll hopefully see again.