Maynard James Keenan biography out this year

Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan has confirmed the publication of official biography A Perfect Union Of Contrary Things in November this year.

And its publishers say the title will encourage readers to follow their own dreams and realise their own ambitions.

Co-written by lifelong associate Sarah Jensen, it features detailed accounts of his life and times, along with episode’s he’s written himself.

Publishes Backbeat say: “The book traces Keenan’s journey from his Midwest childhood to his years in the army to his time in art school, from his stint at a Boston pet shop to his place in the international spotlight, and his influence on contemporary music and regional winemaking.

“Until now, Maynard’s fans have had access to only an abridged version of his story. A Perfect Union Of Contrary Things presents the outtakes, the scenes of disappointment and triumph, and the events that led him to take one step after the next.

“Maynard’s story is a metaphor for the reader’s own evolution and an encouragement to follow one’s dreams, hold fast to individual integrity, and work ceaselessly to fulfil our creative potential.”

A Perfect Union Of Contrary Things arrives on November 8 and it’s available for pre-order now.

Last month, Keenan reported that Tool’s long-awaited sixth album had reached a position from which the band couldn’t move forward – but their webmaster later reported that only a handful of “shorter” songs remained to be finished.

