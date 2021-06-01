Maybeshewill announce reissue of I Was Here For A Moment...

Maybeshewill are to release the 10th anniversary edition of their 2011 album, I Was Here For a Moment, Then I Was Gone on double vinyl. The limited edition package – available to pre-order via the band’s website – contains the remastered album as well as bonus B-sides, remixes and live versions.

“All our releases have an important place in our hearts, but I Was Here For A Moment... marked an important inflection point for Maybeshewill,” say the band. “We began the album tour playing to empty rooms in Midlands towns and ended it two years later supporting Dillinger Escape Plan at Nottingham's Rock City. We were a changed band – not least because this was the first record with Jamie as a band member and taking the lead on production duties, but also because by the end of the tour Matt had joined us full time too. In many ways it's the 10th anniversary of Maybeshewill as we exist now.”

The whole record has been carefully remastered by Tom Woodhead, with some slight alterations to the original vinyl release to maximise sound quality.

The album features updated artwork from Hannah Mosley, who illustrated the original album sleeve. “Every year since I created the artwork for I Was Here For A Moment..., I've received lovely, heartfelt emails from Maybeshewill fans, reaching out to let me know how much they enjoyed my illustrations,” she says. “In 18 years of putting out artwork, nothing else I’ve made has had people getting in touch a decade after its release. I think that speaks hugely to both the emotional place this album has occupied for a lot of fans, and to the fact that this was a really well matched collaboration.

"It feels pretty groovy to have drawn a small part of something that has woven into peoples’ lives and memories, and it feels even groovier to revisit it 10 years on. Some things have changed; the lines a bit softer, the characters a little older, and the bicycle actually bicycle-shaped. But the feeling remains the same."

Maybeshewill are currently working on new material for their first album since 2014’s Fair Youth. The band split in 2016 and announced their reformation in 2020. They were due to play at ArcTanGent Festival in the same year, but the event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Tracklisting



Side A

1. Opening

2. Take This to Heart

3. Red Paper Lanterns

4. Critical Distance

5. Accolades

6. An End To Camaraderie

Side B

1. Words for Arabella

2. Farewell, Sarajevo

3. Relative Minors

4. To The Skies, From A Hillside

Side C

1. Спутник-2

2. Rain

3. I’m in Awe Amadeus (Acoustic version)

4. To The Skies, From A Hillside (The Party Mushroom Remix)

5. Critical Distance (Dark Dark Horse Remix)

Side D

Live in London

1. Opening

2. Take This To Heart

3. Red Paper Lanterns

4. Accolades

5. To The Skies From A Hillside